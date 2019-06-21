Kornit Digital has teamed up with Adidas at Itma to demonstrate live production of the sports company’s products on its recently launched Kornit Atlas and Avalanche Poly Pro systems.

“Adidas is collaborating with Kornit to support their direct-to-garment innovation strategy, with Kornit as a key partner in digital embellishment,” saidÂ Kornit. “Adidas has recently invested in the Kornit Atlas and Avalanche Poly Pro solutions and is looking to expand its digital embellishment capabilities further.”

Also on show at the Kornit booth is Kornit Presto, an industrial single-step solution for direct-to-fabric printing. “The system is perfectly suited for the home dÃ©cor and fashion markets. It eliminates the need for pre and post treatment of fabric and allows for high-quality printing on an extraordinarily broad variety of fabric types. The Kornit Presto solution uses the 100% water-free, patented NeoPigmentÂ process, and is the shortest process from file to finished product, making it the most environmentally friendly solution available for direct-to-fabric textile printing today.”

Itma is taking place in Barcelona from today until 26 June.

