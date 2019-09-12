Kornit Digital has announced an expanded partnership with Spreadshirt to support the growth of the global e-commerce apparel brand.

Spreadshirt prints more than 5.5 million items every year and has recently launched a division for third-party fulfilment, which is said to have already seen rapid growth. To support this increased demand, the company has purchased four Kornit Atlas systems for multiple production sites in the US as part of its $10 million investment. Spreadshirt is also currently testing the Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro at its European production site, as it plans to expand into the manufacture of polyester sports and athleisure clothing.

Hanne Dinkel, chief customer delivery officer of Spreadshirt, said: “Quality and customer satisfaction have top priority at Spreadshirt. With the significant investment we are making in new technologies and machines, we will not only achieve top print results, but we will also be able to meet more customer demands in less time.”

The new systems are an addition to the 23 Kornit machines that Spreadshirt currently uses at its production sites worldwide, which include the Kornit Inca, Avalanche, Storm and AVK systems. In 2020, Spreadshirt plans to continue the extension and renewal of its machine park in Europe by installing Kornit systems at its production sites in Teplice, Czech Republic, and Legnica, Poland.

Omer Kulka, Kornit’s vice president of marketing and product strategy, said: “Our mission is to reinvent the garment and textile printing industry with game-changing technologies. It is exciting to see this mission come to life, with visionary customers like Spreadshirt who innovate to open new markets and new business opportunities, all while being more operationally efficient.”

The Kornit Atlas is a high-capacity system that is said to deliver a typical annual production capacity of up to 350,000 impressions. The Avalanche Poly Pro is the industry’s first digital, industrial process for printing on polyester, and is designed to prevent dye-migration. The solution is based on Kornit’s NeoPoly Technology.

