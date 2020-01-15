Kornit Digital has announced it will introduce two direct-to-garment (DTG) print systems – the Vulcan Plus and the Storm HD6 Lite – at Impressions Expo Long Beach 2020 (17-19 January, California, US).

The Kornit Vulcan Plus is the company’s next-generation system for DTG mass customisation. The machine is said to be able to deliver more than 2,000 retail-quality impressions in a 12-hour shift, and builds on the success and feedback from customers using the Kornit Vulcan, explains Kornit.

“The eco-friendly system, which has undergone beta testing by our customers in both the United States and Europe, represents the highest-capacity DTG print system in Kornit’s product portfolio and the broader marketplace,” commented the company.

The new Storm HD6 Lite system has been designed to enable print shops of all sizes to produce on-demand DTG printing that meets the retail quality and sustainability standards of the world’s largest and best-known retail brands, says Kornit.

“With a production capacity of up to 60,000 impressions annually, the Storm HD6 Lite provides DTG printing for smaller print operations, such as commercial printers moving to the industrial market and analogue printers broadening their production capabilities. It effectively replaces the Kornit Storm II.”

Omer Kulka, Kornit’s EVP of marketing and product strategy, said: “The new Vulcan Plus and Storm HD6 Lite make retail-quality DTG impressions accessible to printers and brands of every size and need.

“Kornit encourages attendees in Long Beach to come and see these innovative systems for themselves, feel the printed garments they deliver, hear from our satisfied and prosperous customers, and see why sustainable Kornit DTG technology is leading the way towards uncompromising, brilliant impressions on demand.”

Visitors to Impressions Expo will also be able to view live demonstrations of Kornit’s Atlas, Avalanche Poly Pro and Storm HD6 DTG systems. The company is also offering the opportunity to get hands-on with Kornit Konnect, its cloud software analytics platform, which provides users with a single dashboard to monitor and manage their productivity.

“This platform empowers customers to receive real-time data that helps them manage their operations, prioritise deliverables, assess costs, troubleshoot and set goals from the convenience of their laptop, tablet, or smartphone,” explains the company.

Kornit’s partners will also be providing applications to print live from the conference floor, and a panel of users will gather in the company’s booth (2035) for a roundtable discussion of their experiences, best practices, lessons learned and visitor questions on Saturday 18 January at 3:00pm.

www.kornit.com