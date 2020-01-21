Kornit Digital will join leading tech companies at the Pure Origin exhibition in February, as part of the event’s newly expanded Tech & Innovation section.

To highlight how fundamental technology and innovation are to the future of fashion manufacturing, the exhibition’s Tech & Innovation section will showcase the endless possibilities that come from new inventions, including wearable tech, innovative machinery and supply chain management software, explains Pure Origin.

On the Tech & Innovation section, Kornit will be demonstrating its sustainable digital printing solutions and NeoPigment technology.

Matteo Perrone, event manager at Pure Origin, said: “2020 is the year of change, and therefore we are strategically expanding into technology and innovation. It is vital to the future of fashion manufacturing, and visitors to this elevated section will discover some exciting new inventions that will change the way we produce and do business.”

Pure Origin, hosted together with Pure London, takes place from 9-11 February 2020 at Olympia London.

www.purelondon.com/pure-origin

www.kornit.com