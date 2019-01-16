Kornit has launched Atlas, a direct-to-garment printer designed for high volume production. Reported to be able to achieve 350,000 impressions a year, the heavy duty system is the first of the Israeli company’s next generation printing platforms.

It has new recirculating print heads and comes with a newly developed ink, NeoPigment Eco-Rapid. The Atlas is also equipped with a “unique printing engine” that features an enhanced version of Kornit’s HD technology, complemented by a professional RIP software solution, and promises to produce prints “that meet the highest standards of retail quality and durability”.

The printer comes ready for Kornit’s future releases of its cloud-based business intelligence, productivity analytics and optimisation software platforms, which are scheduled to be released in the second half of 2019. The company says it will allow for the easy future network connectivity required to support fleet management and optimisation of global multi-systems and multi-site enterprises.

Omer Kulka, Kornit’s VP of marketing and product strategy, commented: “This is a huge leap forward, not only for Kornit, but also for the direct-to-garment industry as a whole. We have delivered the Atlas on the collective feedback of thousands of Kornit systems’ operators and on the experience collected from hundreds of millions of printed garments – simply put, the Atlas is the best and most cost-efficient direct-to-garment printing technology for high-quantity and high-quality production requirements. On top of that, the Atlas has been designed in a modular and future-ready way, driving quick and easy implementation of new developments in the future.”

The new NeoPigment Eco-Rapid ink is said to be the main driver of the Atlas’s retail quality prints. It promises an “industry-leading white ink opacity, matched to those of conventional screen inks, and meets highest durability standards on multiple fabric types”. Its increased colour gamut and saturation allow for deep full tones and precise spot colour matching. The new ink carries the Oeko-Tex Eco-Passport certification and is GOTS pre-approved. The Eco-Rapid ink will be integrated with new Storm HD6 and Avalanche HD6/HDK systems and will also be retrofitted to existing Kornit HD systems. Kornit intends to switch all existing HD customers to NeoPigment Eco-Rapid during 2019.

The launch of the Atlas completes an extensive period of beta testing, reports Kornit. Jon Lunt, co-founder and director at T Shirt & Sons, said: “Using the Atlas, T Shirt & Sons achieved a significant boost in garment decoration production through the peak holiday season. In several weeks of rigorous testing in a high-volume production environment, the Kornit Atlas – with its new Eco-Rapid ink set – was a revelation, doubling our output with very high-quality prints and the reliability this high-pressure season demanded.”

The system can be viewed in live demonstrations at Kornit Digital’s booth at the ISS Long Beach show, taking place January 18-20, 2019, and in all of Kornit’s experience demo centres around the globe shortly after, as well as at, Fespa Munich from May 14-17, 2019, and Itma Barcelona, June 20-26, 2019. In addition, the company is planning open house events to demonstrate the new system in April in its regional subsidiaries.

