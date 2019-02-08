Tell us a bit about your business

Lab-6 was started eight years ago, offering screen, vinyl and digital printing, along with web and graphic design. Weâ€™ve since split the printing services from the design, which is now under a different company name (Hirro).

Whatâ€™s the latest screen printing press youâ€™ve bought?

An M&R Chameleon, which we bought to run alongside our M&R Kruzer.

What other systems did you look at?

We looked into purchasing an auto, but for the time being it seemed like overkill and as these presses retain their value, we can always sell this on in the future if we decide to go that way.