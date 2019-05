New from Leo Workwear is the Hollicombe, an ISO 20471 Class 2 women’s zipped sweatshirt.

Available in RIS-3279-TOM-compliant hi-vis orange (SSL03-O) and hi-vis yellow (SSL03-Y) with a grey trim, the top is made from a durable 310gsm, 50% cotton/50% polyester, diamond quilt. It features stretch reflective tape, two zipped hand pockets with pullers and a stand-up collar. It’s available in sizes S-6XL (8-26).

www.leoworkwear.com