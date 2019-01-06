Distressed graphics

An always popular look is vintage and distressed. Nothing works better for this than reducing the ink and letting something underneath show through.Â For example, letâ€™s say you are printing on a heather blue T-shirt with white ink. If you reduce that white ink down, it has an almost chalkboard-like feel to it on the heather blue shirt. Pair that with a hand-drawn design or font, and you have an instant classic.Â Whatâ€™s great about curable reducer is the more you add to the ink, the more translucent

the ink becomes. As the name suggests, it cures like it is a regular ink. A lot of shops call this â€˜thinned inkâ€˜. It looks faded and old. Worn. Another popular choice for me is what I call â€˜smokeâ€˜ ink. Iâ€™ve written about this before [see the February 2016 issue of Images] Throw some dark coloured old inks in a bucket, then add the same amount of black. Stir it up. Add about double curable reducer to the mix. Stir it up. You should get a translucent dark colour. The more reducer you add, the more transparent the ink will get.

Instead of using white ink on that shirt, try using smoke. This will shadow that shirt colour to a darker shade. On a shirt that is red, it will look maroon. For royal blue, it will look navy. Similar to the white ink formula with curable reducer, the more additive you stir in, the more translucent the mixture becomes.Â Smoke ink is the absolute best drop shadow you will ever use. Whatâ€™s great is you can use the same screen and ink with multiple shirt colours and not have to change ink colours. This will quickly become your go-to colour for any drop-shadow effect. Plus this has zero hand, as it is basically all reducer. Itâ€˜s also a great way to use up those PMS colours that you used for that one job a year and a half ago and havenâ€™t touched since. Reduced ink like this is the perfect solution for printing over a hoodie seam or pocket. Couple that with a distressed texture, and itâ€™s a winner.