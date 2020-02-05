To create great prints, you must start at the beginning in Photoshop and learn how to separate the artwork into channels (which store colour information) ready for film output.

For this artwork, my first step was to consider dot gain, which is essentially the spreading of ink on the substrate. There are a few variables on press that will cause this so itâ€™s a good idea to compensate for any gain within your separations. To accommodate for this, go to Edit, then Preferences then Colour Settings â€“ in that last window youâ€™ll find some options that can be adjusted.

To tell Photoshop to compensate for dot gain and display colours correctly, in the dropdown RGB window (under Colour Settings) I set it to Apple RGB.Â In the CMYK window, I selected Custom CMYK and set the ink colours as ‘SWOP (newsprint)’ â€“ this gives a 30% dot gain in CMYK mode and mimics an absorbent substrate such as a T-shirt.Â For ink generation, selecting Medium for Black Generation, with the Black Ink Limit at 85% and Total Ink Limit at 250%, will back othe amount of ink you lay down with your CMYK process prints, giving a less harsh colour saturation. I then changed the Grey and Spot to 30% dot gain (see step 1).

For this step-by-step, as I was separating for a simulated process print instead of a separating a CMYK process print, I used more opaque inks and specific colour selections which give a much punchier print as well as more control over my seps, instead of four transparent inks blending together to create a full-colour image.

Look at the artwork (which must be 300dpi at its final print size) â€“ how should it be printed? Are there any adjustments to be made? Has it been flattened onto a background that needs removing? What type of garment and what colour? How many colours can you print on your press? Four? Eight? 12? Will it be printed manually or on an automatic? Plastisol? Water- based? Are you printing discharge? As this example uses tonal artwork, I opted for a Gildan Softstyle Ringspun T-shirt (GD01) as it has a tight weave which ensures the halftone dots don’t get lost in the depths of the fabric â€“ the garment choice could very well make or break your print.