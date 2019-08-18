Shoreditch in east London is the epicentre of UK hipster style – all IT and artisans, craft beer, bushy beards and single-speed cycles. This summer it also became home to the UK’s first AS Colour retail store – a new venture that will directly benefit wholesale customers, promises the brand. The Shoreditch store may be a first for AS Colour in the UK, however it joins an established and successful international retail operation: there are already 17 other standalone AS Colour retail stores in Australia and New Zealand, all of which are located in similarly fashionable neighbourhoods.

“Shoreditch mirrors the location of our existing stores,” explains Jonathan Wintle, AS Colour’s general manager for Europe. “For example, we have a store in Fitzroy, Melbourne, Australia: the area has a contemporary, cool reputation which mirrors where the brand is positioned and hits the right demographic – people who hang out in coffee shops, don’t buy into mainstream fashion, shop in boutiques and favour independent brands.”