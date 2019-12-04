Two schools in Birmingham have received a dozen rucksacks full of free school uniform from local retailers.

As part of a campaign by The Schoolwear Association (SA), the Central Academy and the Lordswood Boys’ School each received garments donated by West Midlands-based schoolwear supplier Clive Mark. This included blazers, jumpers, trousers and shirts, which were supplied in rucksacks donated by tie and bag manufacturer William Turner.

The SA’s campaign urges uniform suppliers and retailers to donate what they can to local schools in their communities, to help pupils whose parents may be struggling financially to cover the costs of a new school uniform.

The chairman of the SA, David Burgess, explained: “We are excited to launch this campaign as it’s something we have wanted to do for a while as an association. The first term back at school can be difficult for some families, with the summer break and upcoming festive period often taking its toll on finances.

“The association recently launched its ‘Every Child Is Worth It’ campaign, and knows that every child should be clothed in durable, high quality and presentable school uniform to help them get the most from their education. All of our members are passionate about school uniform and allowing children to get the most from their education is why this campaign is so important to us.”

Jim McNicholas, managing director of Clive Mark, commented: “Many parents often aren’t aware of the offers and schemes that are in place with many specialist uniform retailers, which are designed to provide an affordable quality uniform for their children.

“It’s great to be a part of a campaign that will give parents who are struggling one less thing to worry about at an expensive time of the year and enable their children to get more enjoyment out of their time at school.”

The headteacher at Central Academy, David Bailey, said: “I am delighted to receive uniforms and backpacks on behalf of Central Academy for the first Giveaway campaign. Our students and families will benefit from these gifted items and I know they will be gratefully received.”

www.schoolwearassociation.co.uk

www.clivemark.co.uk

www.william-turner.co.uk