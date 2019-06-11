British content company Somethin’ Else is looking for start-up businesses across any sector in London to take part in its new podcast series The Investor: London.

Due to launch this autumn, The Investor: London will be the first of a planned series of international podcasts that aim to give an insight into the business perspective of the investor. Over 12 episodes, three entrepreneurs will scale up their businesses and compete to secure an investment of up to £250,000 from UK entrepreneur and financier Professor Stefan Allesch-Taylor.

Stefan will co-host the podcast with Ashley Lopez, a private investor and group CEO of a specialty coffee scale up company and one of Management Today’s‘Top 35 under 35 Business Women 2016’. Stefan said: “The first podcast series of its kind in the world sets a pretty high bar for us. So much is misunderstood about the relationship between investor and company – we’re going to change that.

“I’m looking for businesses that have a clear plan and understand the resource required to get to their next stage, in any sector. I’m looking for people who are fun to work with and, as always, humility and a sense of humour will also be useful too.”

Steve Ackerman, managing director at Somethin’ Else, said: “This is an exciting first for podcasting. Not only a gripping show about business, but one that will offer a life-changing investment at the end of the season.

“The show will allow us to tell great stories around entrepreneurism and business in a compelling and exciting way. Stefan is someone who is passionate about business with an incredible track record to match and we’re excited to be creating this with him.”

To apply to take part, you need to be the owner of a small business that has been trading for at least two years, and be ready to scale up and need an investment of funds in order to do so. Applications close on Friday 14 June 2019.

www.sesdit.wufoo.com/forms/application-to-participate-in-the-investor/