New from Roly is the London Windbreaker (CV5100) in three on-trend colourways – tropical print navy, tropical print green and tropical print garnet.
Designed as a light, comfortable garment with a soft touch, it is made from 100% polyester, and features a hood, micro-perforated lining, two front pockets and elastic cuff s, along with drawcords in both the hood and the hem.
According to Roberto Talón, CEO of Roly, the design team set about creating this fashionable, standout style in response to customers’ demands for “garments that differ from what the market normally offers”.
He continues: “We were inspired by the trend in youth fashion for oversize garments in a sports style, and we combined it with the trend for tropical prints that are so popular in both fashion and homewear. The idea was to break with the basic and plain-coloured garments that usually predominate in this market.”
Launched earlier this year, the London Windbreaker has had very positive feedback so far, Roberto reports, especially in terms of its versatility for both casualwear and sportswear. The colours are also proving popular; he notes that the blue colourway is possibly the most striking and consequently has been in highest demand since the launch.
This windproof style, complete with removable label for easy rebranding, is available in sizes S-M, L-XL and 2XL-3XL.