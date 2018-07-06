Designed as a light, comfortable garment with a soft touch, it is made from 100% polyester, and features a hood, micro-perforated lining, two front pockets and elastic cuff s, along with drawcords in both the hood and the hem.

According to Roberto Talón, CEO of Roly, the design team set about creating this fashionable, standout style in response to customers’ demands for “garments that differ from what the market normally offers”.

He continues: “We were inspired by the trend in youth fashion for oversize garments in a sports style, and we combined it with the trend for tropical prints that are so popular in both fashion and homewear. The idea was to break with the basic and plain-coloured garments that usually predominate in this market.”