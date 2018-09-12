Tell us a bit about your business

Founded in 1990, L&S Prints specialised in the bulk heat transfer printing of textiles with large production runs. In addition to printing fabric, personalised products are now at the forefront of our business. Our drop-shipping service also plays a huge role in the business. Our aim is to now push L&S Prints as the printed fabric outlet and the new brand, British Made Gifts, as the outlet whereby our product portfolio will be marketed.

What wide format printers do you use for garments and when did you buy them?

We are currently using two brand new DGI FT-1908 printers that were installed in the last month, along with a Roland SolJet XF-640, which we have had for approximately three years, and a Roland Texart XT-640 that we purchased in 2017.

Did you buy the DGIs to replace older machines or for some other reason?

We bought them to replace two six year- old Roland RS-640 printers. The reason for this is not only because the RS-640s were aging and had been worked to the ground, but faster and wider production was necessary. The business has grown at an exponential rate and the new machinery is vital to our upscaled production. With the new business model, we only expect for our online sales to rocket.

Why did you choose your current wide format printer?

We chose the DGI printers because of their speed and quality. Dean at Sabur Inks approached us with their specifications and as we have worked with them for such a long time, we trusted their knowledge and expertise enough to go ahead with the acquisition.

The advantages of the new printers are that they are faster and provide us with increased production rates. Due to their wider format, we now have the ability to further develop our product range as well as maintain a fast pace workflow. The user interface is also extremely intuitive and easy to use.

Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?

We are still exploring all the bells and whistles, so time will tell, but initially we are pleased with the build quality and software capabilities. We have heard that DGI is very receptive to feedback and the Sabur team encourage any questions or suggestions.

Whatâ€™s it like to use and do you have any tips?

Media loading is quite simple, and we will make good use of the fact that these machines will accept up to 200m of paper, which is something we have never had before. Every job is different, but making good use of the bespoke software to plan print schedules is a must.

What is it used for?

We do print runs in all different sizes, from 1m to 100m. Alongside the fabric printing we sell our own products, which include scarves, waistcoats, aprons, sarongsâ€¦ the list goes on.

What machines do you use in combination with your wide format printers?

The print is transferred onto fabric using two large format Hunt & Muscott transfer printing machines and for smaller, individual products we have two Geo Knight heat presses.

The products/fabric are then cut, sewn, stuffed (if applicable) and finished by hand. The new fibre-filling machine and laser-cutting machine that are due to be delivered in the next month will speed up production and allow us to fulfil more orders â€“ we are very excited for this.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a wide format printer for garment production?

Try and see the machine in use and, if possible, arrange to have samples produced using your own files. Always look beyond the printer itself and take into account any additional costs and equipment that will be required before committing.

www.lsprints.co.uk