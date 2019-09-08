He hopes the quality message will reach parents who see uniforms on sale at lower prices in high-street stores. “People get bombarded with very attractive prices of school uniform across the high street, but most of that uniform is not built in the same way as ours is. Our strap line is ‘Made to last schoolwear’. We want you to pass it on to your siblings. The industry gets unfairly battered by the press and pressure groups, which think school uniforms are unnecessarily expensive for parents. If kids weren’t wearing uniform, they would want to wear something like a branded shirt, but they wouldn’t want to wear that for multiple years.”

Trutex’s main route to market is through retailers across the UK although it sells some product through its ecommerce site Trutex Direct. This solution works for retailers that want to sell online but do not have a transactional website or where there is no nearby retailer. The group also has its own retail business, Clive Mark Schoolwear, with six shops in the West Midlands, which it acquired for financial reasons three years ago – “by necessity rather than design,” says Matthew. Operated at arm’s length, the shops buy from Trutex at wholesale prices and have freedom to source product from elsewhere. “It’s been useful to have the insight into the retail business to understand some of the pressures that a retailer has.”

Because uniforms are all about uniformity year after year, Trutex is not in the business of fashion, Matthew notes. But this has not stopped it from picking up on broader trends. “Trutex is not a fast fashion environment but, within the confines of the industry, it has been quite innovative in the way it has brought products to market and grown the business.” One innovation was cotton knitwear as an alternative to “scratchy” acrylic jumpers. “It was less expensive to manufacture and the price point was a bit lower than acrylic and gained a lot of traction in the market in a short amount of time,” Matthew recalls. More recent trends include the move towards slimmer-fit trousers and shirts. “It has to look ‘uniform’ and has to look smart, but we can follow trends to give kids what they feel good in. Almost every customer is going for slim fit now.” Trutex has also seen a rise in demand for blazers in secondary schools. “It’s a cost-effective garment over its lifetime as it protects the child when it’s cold and is hard-wearing.”