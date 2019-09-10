Madeira has launched a new metallic embroidery thread for everyday use.

Called CR Metallic, it has been designed to overcome the misconception that metallics are difficult to use, reports Madeira. “This thread makes metallic embroidery easy and accessible to everyone, and is versatile across many applications from functionalwear and fashion, to work and corporatewear, accessories and beyond.”

The CR Metallic is made from polyester core covered with metallic and polyester foils to ensure that the thread runs smoothly through the machine and needle. It’s available in 42 colours in two thicknesses: no.40 and no.20. It has Okeo-Tex Class One certification, making it safe for babywear, and is also bleach-resistant, washable up to 60ºC and can be run at high speeds.

Also available from Madeira in a wide colour range are the bleach-resistant Classic Rayon Viscose thread and Polyneon Polyester thread.

www.madeira.co.uk