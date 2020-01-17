MagnaColours has launched a new water-based transfer printing range at Impressions Expo 2020 Long Beach.

The new MagnaTrans range includes water-based inks, migration blocker, adhesives, fixer and films, and will be available from February 2020.

The MagnaTrans inks are said to be suitable for both traditional screen printed transfers, or for use with digital transfer printing systems. The new water-based inks have been designed for use on the most demanding fabrics, offering a high stretch finish, soft handle and exceptional performance, says MagnaColours.

Base inks in the range are available in white, neutral and black, with Pantone and fluorescent premixes also available soon. Eco-pigments can also be used with MagnaTrans base inks to mix colour shades as required.

The MagnaTrans range also includes a transfer dye migration blocker, printable and sprinkle adhesives for 60°C wash-fastness, as well as a range of transfer films, including hot- and cold-peel for matt and gloss finishes.

A collection of special effect MagnaTrans inks have also been developed. “Metallic silver, two-tone effects, reflective, UV reactive and glow in the dark inks allow printers and designers to create unique and innovative designs for garments or printing locations where transfer application is required,” adds the company.

Helen Parry, managing director at MagnaColours, said: “MagnaColours is constantly developing innovative products to meet the demands of the fashion and screen printing industry. Our experience in water-based screen inks has enabled us to adapt the same technology to heat transfer printing, bringing a more cost-effective way of decorating a garment to the industry.

“With these new inks, printers can achieve the same incredible high stretch designs with heat transfers as they can with our conventional screen-printing inks, whilst enjoying the same benefits of having an environmentally friendly solution.”

Impressions Expo Long Beach takes place from 17-19 January 2020 in California, US.

