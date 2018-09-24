Water-based screen printing ink manufacturer MagnaColours has launched MagnaPrint Emboss Ink. This ready-to-use special effects ink allows screen printers to create embossed effects onto polyester fabrics.

The water-based printing paste can be used to create embossed or raised areas on printed garments â€“ “simply print as usual, then cure and wash,” states the company.

Helen Parry, managing director at MagnaColours, commented: “We wanted to simulate the heat set embossing and pleating process by developing an ink which could do this for screen printers straight out of the pot. When printed onto polyester the ink expands, contracting certain areas of the fabric, creating a permanent embossed effect.

“This is a really exciting new ink for the MagnaPrint range and something brand new for the screen printing industry. The industry is always demanding fresh and exciting printing techniques, and we pride ourselves on being able to deliver cutting edge technology to printers worldwide. Emboss Ink will provide printers with so many new possibilities for polyester fabrics and we canâ€™t wait to see how this ink gets used out in the market.”

The launch of the Emboss Ink increases the MagnaColours specials ink offering and its Dimensions range of 3D effect inks, which currently include high build and expanding puff ready-to-use pastes.

www.magnacolours.comÂ