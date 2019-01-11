MagnaColours will introduce the BluePrint campaign â€“ a corporate sustainability partnership between Magna and the Just One Ocean conservation charity â€“ on stand #2009 at the ISS Long Beach show (18-20 January, 2019).

Magnaâ€™s support and donations to the charity will contribute to research into pollution, the threat of microplastics to wildlife and human health and how industry can work towards cleaner oceans. The aim of the project is to raise awareness of global ocean pollution and the impact of unsustainable manufacturing processes from the garment industry.

Helen Parry, managing director at Magna, commented: â€œWeâ€™re excited to introduce the brand-new BluePrint campaign to the industry which, alongside the GNA compliance standard, demonstrates our commitment to sustainability.”

MagnaColours will also be launching new water-based inks at the exhibition, including the Digital Fusion range for the latest digital-squeegee systems, plus new special effect inks, including MagnaPrint Fade Out, which is formulated to achieve a vintage-effect look over time, and MagnaPrint Wet Reveal, which has been developed to disappear when wet to reveal printed areas underneath. “We canâ€™t wait to welcome visitors both old and new to our booth at ISS Long Beach 2019. Itâ€™s a fantastic opportunity for Magna to showcase our innovative product range and highlight just what water-based inks are capable of,” adds Helen.

www.magnacolours.com