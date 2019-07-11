In 2016, Joshua Roberton of White Duck Studios in Bath decided to focus solely on the fine art side of his business. He offered the garment printing part of the company to his employee, Steve Faherty, and when Craig Stock, a client and longtime skateboarding friend of Steve’s, turned up to discuss sampling for a brand, Josh suggested the two friends work together.

Steve, about to become a father for the first time, had already decided he wanted to take up Josh’s offer. Craig had a young family and was fed up with working in bars and nightclubs and dealing with drunks – moving into screen print was an appealing option. It was an easy decision to work together. They called the new business Memory Screen after an iconic 1990s Alien Workshop skateboarding video. As well as being a “subtle nod” to the skateboard world, Craig says that “the imagery in the video and the feel of it fitted me and Steve”. “We’ve had a few screen printers that are skaters who have said: ‘Ah, that’s a great name, why didn’t we think of that?!’”

Josh gave them White Duck’s screen printing equipment – a Hopkins six- colour manual press and Natgraph dryer – and sublet a unit to them in return for some printing jobs. They both continued in their day jobs and spent the evenings garment printing until eventually, after five months, the business had built up to the point where Steve was able to leave White Duck and they moved into their own unit. Josh’s generous offer gave them an amazing leg-up into the industry, says Steve.