In its most basic form, a digital cutting plotter is a computer-driven device that is capable of cutting thin, coated heat transfer and self-adhesive vinyl – the primary materials used in the printwear sector. In default mode ‘straight out of the box’, most cutting plotters are already set up to process these materials. However, the default settings are unlikely to work if you’re attempting to cut thicker flock materials, with the cut images – particularly those involving intricate corner details or circles – becoming distorted. It is important, therefore, to have a system that will detect precisely the registration marks on the printed image and automatically compensate for any distortions or other imperfections.

Typically, the Graphtec CE6000 or the latest smaller format Graphtec CE Lite- 50 cutting plotters meet this requirement perfectly, with their ability to ensure perfectly cut printed images at all times, regardless of the thickness or complexity of the materials used. There are several factors to consider when choosing the most appropriate cutting plotter for your business’s needs. Apart from machine reliability and price/performance, it’s important to always deal with a supplier that has total confidence in the chosen cutting plotter, and can offer both comprehensive on-site performance warranties and a fast response capability on parts and general maintenance requirements (in order to minimise expensive machine downtime).