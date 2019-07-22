Tiny straws

The way I try to describe polyester printing is to imagine the ink layer as like a million tiny straws laid on top of the shirt facing upward. When you apply heat to this mixture, the polyester dye starts to run up the straws like marker-pen ink up chromatography paper (or like the guy at the end of the dryer running to get his coat on as soon as the press goes into outlet mode.) The secret is to stop the dye before it reaches the top of the straws. If it stops halfway up, the divine white you took hours to place perfectly on the ‘Codfather Fish & Chip Shop’ sponsored navy running vests won’t turn a delightful shade of ice blue right before your eyes.

There are many products on the market that claim to be suitable for screen printing on 100% polyester and I am sure they are. They have probably been tested in the best labs in the world by all the people that did so much better than me at school and became scientists rather than practising the dark art of squeegee pulling (don’t be a pusher, it’s just wrong), but my best advice would be: find the one that works for you. Grey blocker base is fantastic for slowing down the rampant march of the eager-to-be-seen dyes as it contains chemicals that basically stick a foot out near the door and trip up the running catcher before he can clock out. It can, however, change the colour of inks printed on top, which means using an extra screen for white base, which also means extra heat to gel it… The endless cycle continues.

A better option is to lower the required temperature needed to get the ink to stick to the substrate (the scientists’ word for vest). This can be done with either a ready-to-use ink that cures at or around the 140°C mark (there are plenty on the market now) or by adding a catalyst to the ink: this will allow it to cure at really low temperatures, but it will also shorten the shelf life of the ink to hours instead of years.