Julian Davies entered the world of embroidery and textiles as a fresh-faced 18-year-old straight out of college. He was hooked and now owns and runs Marathon Threads UK, a leading supplier of threads, Cad-cut vinyl and printable films for garment decorators. There has been the odd setback along the way; ironically, however, it was one such setback that ended up propelling him to his current position of success.

Born and bred in Nottingham, Julian started his career as ‘office boy’ at local company Geoffrey E Macpherson, (better known within the industry simply as ‘Macphersons’). At that time the company was a major supplier of textile machinery, yarn and consumables. “It was a great company,” he recalls. “There are hundreds of people in our trade who either bought equipment and were guided by Macphersons staff, or who worked at Macphersons.” After spells of employment elsewhere, Julian eventually rose to the position of managing director, leading Macphersons during a period of sustained growth.

In 2006, he was negotiating for the company to buy a small business called Marathon Threads from its founder Geoff Wheatcroft, who was looking to retire. “Marathon was a well-established brand but it was just selling Marathon Threads and a couple of backing fabrics. We were considering buying his [Geoff’s] business as he had a better brand of viscose rayon.” But then trouble hit. Like a lot of British companies at the time, changes in the rules for final-salary pension schemes led to a substantial pension deficit for Macphersons which meant that, while the business was still profitable with annual turnover of £3 million, it unexpectedly had to go into administration, putting up to 18 people out of work.