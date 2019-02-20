Floating ink

The new operation came about as a happy accident, Tim explains. “My friend has a company, and we print his T-shirts for him. At trade shows, they do gimmicky things that they give away. The first year he did it, we printed the T-shirts and my mate who does graffiti sprayed the shirts. The companies would come up and say, ‘I want my shop name on it’ and he’d spray the shop name and they’d get a personalised shirt. The year just gone though, he wasn’t available, so my friend was trying to think of things to do and he saw a clip of hydrographics [applying printed designs onto 3D items] on YouTube and said, ‘Can you do that?’”

Hydrographics, which is usually applied to objects such as alloy wheels or motorbike helmets and involves transferring film that is suspended on a liquid onto an object, wasn’t practical for a trade show because of the equipment needed. Marbling on the other hand was perfectly well-suited to decorating apparel on location and creates a similarly striking effect. This much simpler process involves floating ink on a water-based liquid, called a size; the object to be decorated is simply dipped in the size, which results in some of the floating ink adhering to its surface, creating a genuinely unique design.

Marbling is a very old process, explains Tim, but despite this, there’s little information on it, and even fewer people who are qualified to share advice on the techniques involved. “It’s been a bit of a learning curve,” he admits. “The first five years of screen printing, that was a steep learning curve. And I think that’s the same with marbling, there’s a lot to it. We’re trying different inks and looking at the play between the inks and the mix of the size.” The size is made by mixing seaweed extract powder and water; the one Tim is using in the black bucket is made from carrageenan, a red seaweed. Ideally, it’s made the day before marbling to allow the size time to settle and for all the bubbles to dissipate.