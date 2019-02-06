Mary Creagh, Labour MP for Wakefield and chair of the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), will be in conversation with Lucy Siegle, journalist and sustainability expert, at the Pure London show, on Monday 11 February at 12.30pm

The organisers advise that exhibitors and visitors can expect a wide ranging, dynamic discussion using the EAC’s investigation into the Fast Fashion sector as a starting point. Mary and Lucy will discuss how fashion can feed into global targets on climate and sustainable development and they will present an overview of risk, potential and progress from across the sector.

The event also promises to provide an insight into the EAC’s recent report, which highlighted unfair pay for workers and the lack of real action as “shocking”. Investigating how the UK’s fashion industry – worth £28bn a year to the UK economy – can reduce its environmental footprint, the report concluded that the current business model for the UK fashion industry is unsustainable, and that retailers must lead change through labour market and environmental sustainability practices and show leadership through engagement with industry initiatives.

Pure London takes place at London Olympia from the 10-12 February 2019.

www.purelondon.com