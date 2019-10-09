The importance of discretion

First, thereâ€™s an important topic to address: discretion. Even the slightest hint that youâ€™re considering selling your business will almost certainlyÂ be unsettling for your employees, customers, and suppliers. At some point they will all need to be told, and possibly involved, in the process. But, until the time is right, it would be better for the selling process if you were discreet. Your employees are likely to be the most perturbed by the news and, to put it bluntly, you risk a potential acquirerâ€™s enthusiasm for the deal waning rapidly if they have any indication that key employees are likely to quit. Acquirers worry about smooth ownership transitions â€“ key employee departures can mean a rocky start for a new owner.

Employees value security and are wary of change. So, when the time comes to take the employees into your confidence (usually some time before announcements to anyone else), break the news thoughtfully, keeping in mind their concerns and insecurities. One technique for retaining key employees is for both you and the acquirer to demonstrate that you value their ongoing participation in the business. A good way to do this is to jointly offer a generous cash bonus. You could pay half at the time of the sale and the acquirer could pay the remaining half after, say, a year if the employee is still there. Iâ€™ve found that this works very well.