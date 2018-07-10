The E-Powerpress is Schulze’s first electrically operated transfer press with two work surfaces. It opens and closes automatically â€“ and soundlessly, as no compressor is required. The Swing Duo Pneu is an automatic opening and swivelling transfer press with two workstations. It has a touch display and can be operated one-handed or by foot, and includes a safety frame.

Peter Meidinger Schulze’s CEO, provides some insight on the development and applications of the new machines.

What prompted Schulze to develop these two new heat presses?

Many people are dissatisfied with a manual transfer press because a lot of force/power is required. We have noticed that there is a need to produce more pieces; the manual presses require much more eff ort to produce higher quantities. Therefore, we developed the machines to speed up and facilitate the work of users.

What substrates are they best suited to?

Due to the large temperature range, which allows a reliable continuous operation from 0 to 220ÂºC (and maximum 5 bar pressure), the processing of all substrates and materials up to a thickness of 20mm is guaranteed without any problems.

Both transfer presses are available in standard sizes of 38 x 45cm and 40 x 50cm. All Schulze transfer presses can also be individually replaced with different heating and base plates as required.