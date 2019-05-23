Ten years ago, a marquee was put up on the village green, aka the Marr, for a Saturday wedding in the village of Castle Carrock, North Cumbria. Richard Johnstone decided that an empty marquee was a marvellous excuse to put on some music and so on the Sunday, the first ever Music on the Marr festival took place, with local band Tarras headlining. Over the past decade, the Music on the Marr festival has grown to nearly four days, beginning on a Thursday evening with a ‘money in the hat’ event so that anyone and everyone can come, explains Tricia Maynard, who organises the T-shirts and hoodies that are sold at the event.

“We didn’t have a T-shirt for our first festival, but since then we have had them every year,” says Tricia. “For the first few years myself and my colleague Jenia Gorfunkel designed them, but although we are both artists (I’m a photographer and Jenia works with recycled glass), we are not designers! We decided in 2014 to launch a competition to come up with the design and the winner gets two festival tickets as a prize. We have had some good ones – never a huge amount, but you only need one good one to make it work.”