MHM has announced that it will now incorporate Memjet’s DuraFlex technology into its iQ Oval direct-to-garment (DTG) machine.

DuraFlex is a modular single-pass inkjet print solution with A4 and A3 plus widths in a four-color print head, a high-speed data path and modules that control all print head functions. As a modular DTG machine, MHM’s iQ Oval can be configured for almost any production requirement and can be expanded to accommodate for future growth, explains the company.

Thomas Fröhlich, chief executive officer at MHM, said: “Printer uptime is critical to the success of our customers, but many of our customers have limited technical knowledge, or operate in regions with limited technical resources. That’s why we chose DuraFlex — its long print head life, combined with easy maintenance, ensures our customers have the resources needed to produce high-quality output and succeed in this fast-paced market consistently.”

Senior vice president of Memjet’s short run digital business, Russell Boa, added: “Combining the speed, simplicity and affordability of DuraFlex with the extensive capabilities of the iQ Oval creates a hybrid printing solution with the quality and flexibility needed to meet the demands of direct-to-garment printing today – and in the years ahead.”

MHM will discuss the new development at the upcoming Impressions Expo Long Beach, (17-19 January, California, US).

