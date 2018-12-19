MHM in Austria has reported that it has taken over the production of its partner Calmatech’s flash-cures.Â As members of LFFICIENCY Holding, the integration of Calmatech’s expertise into MHM, and its partner Tesoma, is reported to mark the “next strategically important step towards the expansion and further integration of the complete textile finishing portfolio” within the holdings company.

Thomas Frohlich, managing director of MHM, commented: “Calmatech solutions have an excellent reputation especially in the field of so-called intermediate dryers in the textile industry. For us at MHM, this is exactly the complementary element to our textile printing machines. We will make good use of these synergies and offer our customers further integration.”

Calmatech has been manufacturing flash cure units for over thirty years, and is noted for creating carbon emitters that “provide the printer with much greater control making them suitable for many different kinds of fabrics including nylon.”

www.calmatech.nlÂ

www.mhmscreenprinting.com