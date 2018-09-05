“2018 is a real milestone year for Sabur Ink Systems as we proudly celebrate 20 years of business,“ declares Dean Sanger, managing director of both Sabur Ink and Sabur Digital. “We are proud of our heritage and we can boast that we still supply customers that we have had on the books since our formation in 1998.”

Sabur Digital has a fully stocked 2,500 sq ft show suite, which is located just a ten-minute drive from the M1 motorway and boasts equipment from leading manufacturers including DGI, Mimaki and Roland. Sabur actively invites customers to come and test the equipment prior to their purchase so that they are confident that they have the right tool for the job.

“Our customer testimonials show that we provide them with a solution that fits with the customer and not the supplier, and that is one of the fundamental reasons that our customers stay loyal to the Sabur brand,“ explains Dean. “We may not be the cheapest, but we believe we are the best.”

Historically, Sabur has been predominantly textile-based, but in more recent times the company has extended its portfolio of products to include POS and UV printers. Any company is only as good as the staff that it employs and Sabur says it has invested in industryleading personnel to back up its product portfolio. Each sector has its own ‘product specialist‘ who has more than a decade of experience in that sector.

Textile: Aaron Burton Aaron has been with Sabur for fifteen years. His expertise in all aspects of textile printing and his wealth of knowledge of both printers and heat presses means that he can expertly guide you through the company‘s textile product portfolio, which includes DGI, Mimaki, Roland, Klieverik and Sefa.