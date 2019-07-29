Screen printing presses

Adelco launched the new range of Cyclone high-speed automatic printing presses at Itma, Barcelona 2019. “The carousel was received with much interest and wide acclaim,” the company reports. The Cyclone presses are based upon robust, heavy-duty foundations to which bespoke lightweight aluminium extrusions and precision CNC parts are fitted with meticulous attention to detail. “Adding to this, the advanced control system enables the Cyclone carousel to run pin-point accuracy at extreme speeds whilst still offering incredible value for money,” promises Adelco.

This cutting-edge press comes with a whole host of features including: pin-point registration of <+ 0.02mm, designed for the most challenging screen and digital printing; optional built-in LED lights integrated into the print heads, which provide “unmatched visibility of screens during set-up and production”; and individual horizontal screen lift at each print head for maximum ink stability, better screen visibility and faster loading times as pallets remain at a constant height.

In addition, the Cyclone’s rapid-lock high-lift screen system provides easy screen cleaning access and loading of flashes into any print head position, while its servo-driven main drive gives fast, smooth index and top speeds of more than 1,000 pieces per hour. The new press is PLC controlled with HD touchscreen interface incorporating advanced features, simple set-up and full machine self-diagnosis. It has quick release, tool-free pallets, squeegees and flood bars, and is available in three print sizes: 45 x 50cm, 50 x 70cm and 60 x 80cm.