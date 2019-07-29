Forever transfer papers are suitable for full- and single-colour designs on a wide variety of products and, as there is no weeding required, can be used to easily create really intricate designs, says Amaya. The company reports that Laser Dark (no cut), which is for full-colour printing onto dark garments, is the most popular transfer choice. A new addition to the Forever range is Sublimation paper, which allows printing onto cotton.

Amaya also offers a full range of Sef garment films for all types of materials and processes. The Flexcut X4 is very popular and is suitable for printing onto cotton and polyester. “It gives very fast weeding and its tacky liner allows for very fine cutting, with a transfer time of only four seconds,” Amaya reports. There is also a range of new products for TrueVis print and cut with full details available on request.

www.amayauk.com