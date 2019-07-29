New launches support strong growth across all print and embroidery product sectors
Having built a reputation for exceptional support and providing a range of leading products, Amaya has seen strong growth across all its products over the past six months, with new models having been added to most of its product lines. The company has fully working showrooms in Nottinghamshire and Hampshire and a facility at Pencarrie’s Academy in Exeter. Its industry specialists in embroidery and print can advise on the best way forward for your business, and deliver, install and train on your choice of product to help you gain the fastest return on your investment. Kornit is an industry leader in DTG printers and offers a range of fully industrial models – from the Breeze and Storm, through the Avalanche and the New Atlas, right up to the Vulcan, advises Amaya. All feature built-in automatic pre-treatment for time, cost and labour savings.
DTG and drying system
Kornit has recently launched the Poly Pro – “the first DTG printer to fully work with polyester”. Amaya reports that the new model is proving a great success “and taking over from a lot of the vinyl and screen print work”. The latest model to be released for printing on cotton is the Atlas, which nearly doubles the production of the Avalanche models and has “reduced the price-per-print cost down significantly – as low as 50p on an A3 full-colour print,” according to Amaya. The company adds that the Atlas “is competing very well with screen print on orders of up to 750 units,” and points out that all the Kornit models “are excellent for web-to-print technology”.
For curing and drying the printed garments, Amaya offers the full range of Chiossi e Cavazzuti dryers. Amaya has distributed the Polyprint Texjet range of DTG printers for over 12 years and describes them as both robust and able to provide first-class print quality. “They can be left for around 30 days with the power switched off and still work when switched back on. They’re easy to maintain and very economical on ink,” reports the company. Polyprint launched the Texjet 2 Echo DTG printer earlier this year. Like all new Texjet printers, it comes with the latest RIP software (Digital Factory Apparel V10), “which offers more options and makes the Texjet even easier to use,” says Amaya.
Embroidery machinery
It has been another successful year for the Melco EMT16 Plus embroidery machines with Amaya achieving record sales again. “More and more multi-head embroiderers are now seeing how they could benefit in production and time. Many of the customers that started with one machine are now running multiple units,” reports the company. “You can bring designs you have run on your existing machines to Amaya, time them and compare them with the Melco to see the difference,” it adds.
Heat-applied decoration
New to Amaya’s range is the latest Roland SG Print and Cut equipment for full- colour printing and the Roland LEF range of UV printers for full-colour printing onto hard substrates. The company also supplies the Oki A3 Pro8432WT and Oki A4 ProO7411WT white toner printers for use with Amaya’s Forever transfer papers. “This is an excellent lower-priced alternative for full-colour printing onto garments and hard substrates,” the company advises.
Forever transfer papers are suitable for full- and single-colour designs on a wide variety of products and, as there is no weeding required, can be used to easily create really intricate designs, says Amaya. The company reports that Laser Dark (no cut), which is for full-colour printing onto dark garments, is the most popular transfer choice. A new addition to the Forever range is Sublimation paper, which allows printing onto cotton.
Amaya also offers a full range of Sef garment films for all types of materials and processes. The Flexcut X4 is very popular and is suitable for printing onto cotton and polyester. “It gives very fast weeding and its tacky liner allows for very fine cutting, with a transfer time of only four seconds,” Amaya reports. There is also a range of new products for TrueVis print and cut with full details available on request.