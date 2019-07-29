Heat presses

Lotus heat presses have been solely manufactured in Italy since 1972, and are available in the UK exclusively through Dae Ha UK. They range from small format models (13cm x 12cm) to industrial-size presses (180cm x 100cm), are available in manual, semi- automatic or pneumatic versions, and offer features such as quick-change platens and heated lower platens. The presses also feature unique Mika-Tech smart heating technology – “the most accurate and even heating of the platen on the market” – and are said to offer a very fast start-up time to press. “With many heat press manufacturers to choose from, you need to be sure that you’re going to get a great return on your investment – a press that won’t let you down, no matter how hard you work it,” Dae Ha UK points out. “Lotus heat presses are versatile, durable, low maintenance, and come with an industry-leading two-year warranty.”

