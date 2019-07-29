Cutting a path to profit with customised/personalised apparel
Since 1961, Graphtec GB has been at the forefront of digital cutting technology in the UK and Ireland, during which time it has achieved some notable “firsts” in product innovations within a number of industries. The low-cost to high-performance capabilities of specific cutters in its range have proved particularly beneficial to manufacturers of customised/ personalised sports and leisurewear, fashion accessories and promotional products, explains the company. Graphtec GB is the UK and Ireland exclusive distributor for the Graphtec Corporation in Japan – an organisation that dates back to 1949 and is a global pioneer in the advancement of cutting and imaging technology since that time. Outside of Japan, Graphtec GB is recognised as the most successful of Graphtec Corporation’s network of international partners, supported by strategically located authorised resellers to handle Graphtec cutters and promote the Graphtec brand.
Cutter options
Key products in the range comprise the Silhouette family of entry-level cutters and the recently launched larger CE Lite-50 cutters. The latter bridges the gap between the Silhouette range and the latest CE 6000 Plus series of high-performance machines. All of the cutters have common as well as individual design and performance characteristics, and are supplied at what are described as “the most enticing prices available”. Starting at £145, the Silhouette range consists of three models: Cameo, Curio and Portrait.
The range is said to represent a revolution in wireless desktop cutting that is particularly suited to small start-up companies. All of the cutters are supplied with dedicated Silhouette design and production software as part of a package.
Developed primarily for small to medium-sized companies, the latest CE Lite-50 cutter enables commercial-grade output without the burden of a sizeable cash outlay. Key benefits that are said to distinguish the CE Lite-50 from any comparable machine include a faster-than-normal 500mm/sec cutting speed and the ability to handle media (including heat transfer) up to 508mm (20”) wide and in A4, A3, SRA3 and Super A3 sizes. It incorporates Graphtec’s latest proprietary Version 7 of the ARMS (Advanced Registration Mark Sensing) system for optimum media plotting and cutting accuracy. Exclusive to the CE Lite is the ability to register to the sheet edge for substantially increased productivity. It is currently available priced at £542 – a 20% reduction on the original price – as part of a special promotion to assist small start-ups.
The latest CE6000-60 Plus 610mm (24”)-wide cutter is similarly designed to help businesses grow without the need for a sizeable upfront investment. Key features include an increased cutting force of 450gf, a 900mm/sec cutting speed, an automatic panelling facility for longer-length tracking and cutting, a choice of operating modes to accommodate operators’ varying skill levels and a range of different tool settings. Version 0.5 of the ARMS facility and the latest Graphtec Pro Studio and optional Cutting Master 4 software enabling integration with other programmes such as CorelDraw and Adobe Illustrator are included in the package.
Satisfied customers
According to Ideas Unlimited: “The CE series cutter has performed faultlessly under the most demanding conditions. It is a true workhorse solution, providing continuous problem-free running with zero maintenance and enabling a much faster turnaround on output and reinforcing our reputation as an ultra-reliable supplier.” CC Sports adds: “The CE6000-60 cutter supplied by Graphtec GB’s reseller TheMagicTouch has proved its ‘best in class’ status. It is extremely fast and remarkably quiet in operation, with design features that have greatly increased productivity.” Big Mouth Clothing comments: “The Graphtec FC series cutter has not only increased our productivity but also enabled us to expand the range of clothing we decorate and, in particular, those requiring special effects involving intricate designs hitherto not possible.” According to Speedstitch: “The CE 6000 cutter has performed brilliantly and greatly increased the speed and accuracy with which we can produce embroidered sports and leisurewear involving a wide range of different materials.”