Developed primarily for small to medium-sized companies, the latest CE Lite-50 cutter enables commercial-grade output without the burden of a sizeable cash outlay. Key benefits that are said to distinguish the CE Lite-50 from any comparable machine include a faster-than-normal 500mm/sec cutting speed and the ability to handle media (including heat transfer) up to 508mm (20”) wide and in A4, A3, SRA3 and Super A3 sizes. It incorporates Graphtec’s latest proprietary Version 7 of the ARMS (Advanced Registration Mark Sensing) system for optimum media plotting and cutting accuracy. Exclusive to the CE Lite is the ability to register to the sheet edge for substantially increased productivity. It is currently available priced at £542 – a 20% reduction on the original price – as part of a special promotion to assist small start-ups.

The latest CE6000-60 Plus 610mm (24”)-wide cutter is similarly designed to help businesses grow without the need for a sizeable upfront investment. Key features include an increased cutting force of 450gf, a 900mm/sec cutting speed, an automatic panelling facility for longer-length tracking and cutting, a choice of operating modes to accommodate operators’ varying skill levels and a range of different tool settings. Version 0.5 of the ARMS facility and the latest Graphtec Pro Studio and optional Cutting Master 4 software enabling integration with other programmes such as CorelDraw and Adobe Illustrator are included in the package.