100% digital

“Screen printing has its unique merits but it is not suitable for this type of job,” I-Sub continues. “Traditional screen printing is best suited for large runs where the cost of the screen is diluted by each additional print produced. With digital printing, the cost of every print is the same. This makes it perfect for delivering unique products. It produces a high quality print, with high definition, and makes it very easy to change the design. It is geared toward personalisation with the customer directly involved in its conception.”

The Roqprint Now is a 100% DTG press featuring an inline process and a fully automated workflow. According to I-Sub, it is one of the fastest DTG solutions on the market, producing 300 pieces per hour, and is tailor-made for web-to-print. “With this latest solution, Roq is helping printers make the next leap to Industry 5.0 – where humans and robots streamline the production process, allowing more time for creativity and the production of unique products,” says the company.

With the Roqprint Now, the web-to- print process is simple, explains I-Sub. “The customer places an order with their choice of fabric, size and colour design, and the order generates a barcode which is read by the printer. The operator loads the appropriate T-shirt and a few minutes later the T-shirt is ready to ship. “The production process is as fluid as possible, ensuring customers are satisfied with a high quality print delivered in the shortest amount of time with the unique touch given by the customer.”

