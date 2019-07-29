How long have you been working in the M&R digital department?

I started as a digital technician with M&R in 2007. Over the next 12 years, I worked with hundreds of companies installing products and training teams to best utilise our equipment.

What are the advantages of using a CTS system versus traditional film?

The main advantage is the savings of not using film, a film printer, inks, etc. One of the largest costs using film that is hard to realise is the time employees spend handling, storing, locating and simply managing film overall. That amount of time turned into pounds spent over the course of a year adds up fast. Another advantage is the I-Image’s production speed – it can make a screen faster than a standard film printer. It also has faster exposure time. Since you are not exposing through glass, the need for a vacuum is eliminated. If you have a CTS system with onboard exposure, like the I-Image STE 1, production rates improve even more due to less screen handling. A CTS system also produces a better quality stencil with higher detail than using traditional film due to no light undercutting the smaller dots.

Another benefit of an M&R CTS system extends to the production floor by utilising Tri-Sync. All M&R CTS systems have the patented Tri-Sync system built in. Using the same three screen location points as the Tri-Sync pallet assures that every screen is in the same spot when loaded into the I-Image, so each separation will image in the same position, every time. When screens are registered to the Tri-Sync pallet on press, each screen will register in the exact same spot. This dramatically reduces set-up time down to minutes, no matter how complex the job.