SWF and DTG Digital

The company has “one of the widest catalogues of decoration equipment and can supply high quality goods whatever your industry – embroidery, DTG printing, UV printing, spangling or transfer print: if you want to decorate a product, YES can help”. More than just a supplier, it has worked closely with its principals to develop new machinery and techniques all with high quality and productivity at the forefront. In the embroidery market, for instance, it worked closely with SWF Embroidery Machines on developing the unique SWF Dual Function embroidery machine – “the world’s only embroidery machine that can embroider two different patterns and/or garments at the same time”. AS YES points out, “Just think of the flexibility this offers, let alone up to 25% increased production you would get above a normal machine from any other machine provider.”

Then there is the ever-popular DTG Digital range of DTG printers. YES works directly with this manufacturer to develop a new style of machine– “not one that utilises existing machinery and firmware, but one that has been specifically designed for the task in hand. Because of this there was no compromise to ‘make things work’. This product had success designed into it from the start”. YES has now taken this development a step further by extending the range to include the QM series. These machines, together with the M Series, bridge the gap between small orders and bulk quantities. Although still at home printing individual prints, they can also handle industrial-style orders, which may have previously gone down the screen printer route, thereby expanding customers’ client base.