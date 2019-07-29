The full package for decorators of all sizes
Decoration is a big business split into a variety of sectors. Whether small, large or somewhere in between, there is a common requirement amongst businesses of all sizes: a reliable supplier that has the knowledge and expertise to support both you and your business. YES (Your Embroidery Services) has been directly serving the decoration industry for nearly 25 years, however its expertise goes much deeper than that. Managing director Roy Burton, for instance, has over 45 years’ experience, while John-Paul Burton, sales director, has over 30 years of knowledge under his belt. YES reports that this level of expertise goes right through the company, whether on capital equipment, software, consumables, peripherals, ancillary equipment or, most important of all, know-how.
SWF and DTG Digital
The company has “one of the widest catalogues of decoration equipment and can supply high quality goods whatever your industry – embroidery, DTG printing, UV printing, spangling or transfer print: if you want to decorate a product, YES can help”. More than just a supplier, it has worked closely with its principals to develop new machinery and techniques all with high quality and productivity at the forefront. In the embroidery market, for instance, it worked closely with SWF Embroidery Machines on developing the unique SWF Dual Function embroidery machine – “the world’s only embroidery machine that can embroider two different patterns and/or garments at the same time”. AS YES points out, “Just think of the flexibility this offers, let alone up to 25% increased production you would get above a normal machine from any other machine provider.”
Then there is the ever-popular DTG Digital range of DTG printers. YES works directly with this manufacturer to develop a new style of machine– “not one that utilises existing machinery and firmware, but one that has been specifically designed for the task in hand. Because of this there was no compromise to ‘make things work’. This product had success designed into it from the start”. YES has now taken this development a step further by extending the range to include the QM series. These machines, together with the M Series, bridge the gap between small orders and bulk quantities. Although still at home printing individual prints, they can also handle industrial-style orders, which may have previously gone down the screen printer route, thereby expanding customers’ client base.
Software development
The DTG development process doesn’t stop at hardware, with YES working tirelessly to improve the supporting software and firmware. Using iQ Interweave, the DTG Digital machines can print at low resolution without the usual problem of banding. IOS, a new addition to the software, utilises the colour of the garment to reduce the amount of ink used, including white ink, “making the cost per print up to 40% lower than any other supplier in the UK,” claims YES. “As well as saving money, this results in a better print quality overall.” The company comments: “This level of involvement means that YES doesn’t have to learn about a product because it has been involved in its development. It is the link between the developer and the user. Our team knows these machines inside out and upside down.”
Service is key
“As an end user, you can always rest easy when you are a YES customer because ‘service is our key product’. This is one of the key reasons that we have become so heavily involved in research and development, ensuring we can give the best support available,” explains YES. YES likens setting up and running a successful garment decoration business to “wading through treacle in flip flops: it is very hard going, you are likely to get stuck, and you can easily lose everything including your shoes. Having the support of a supplier who is just as concerned about your success as you are is a massive asset and one that should be welcomed.”