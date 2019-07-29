CVC fabric

Inspired by Next Level’s top-selling CVC fabric, the NX9603 Women’s PCH Raglan Zip Hoodie, NX9300 PCH Pullover Hoodie and NX9700 PCH Bomber Jacket are made from 60% cotton/40% polyester. The heathered fleece is the perfect complement to the CVC collection, providing durability and printability. The CVC fabric can be seen woven into the detail of the NX9603 Women’s PCH Raglan Zip Hoodie, NX9300 PCH Pullover Hoodie and NX9700 PCH Bomber Jacket in terms of the printable finish. The hoodies and locker patches on these garments are also made with the same T-shirt scraps from the brand’s T-shirt manufacturing, continuing the “streamlined connection” between T-shirt and sweatshirt.

“The intention with the NX9300 PCH Pullover Hoodie was to create a California beachwear feel – achieved through heathered fleece in heather colours and an exceptionally soft and fluffy feel,” Next Level explains. The brand adds that the NX9700 PCH Bomber Jacket offers a cosy alternative to other bombers due to its super-soft heathered fleece fabric. “The locker patch creates a lovely detail on the back of the garment, and the ability to print on the inside of the locker patch makes this style ideal for retail.” The NX9603 PCH Ladies Zip Hoodie offers a flattering cut for women in the same 60% cotton/40% polyester mix. All of the new sweat styles feature TearAway labels – ideal for decoration and re-branding – and are available to pre-order from August 2019.

