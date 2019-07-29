Using cosy 100% cotton flannel, the new SF082 Men’s Tartan Shorts boast a loose fit, finishing just above the knee, and come in sizes XS-2XL. A fully elasticated waistband and mock white herringbone drawcord give the ultimate comfort for lounging with the added bonus of a back-patch pocket. “The hardest decision is which colour to choose: the navy/green check or red/navy check?” suggests SF.

The new children’s addition, SM083 Kids’ Tartan Trousers, are available to fit ages from 5/6 up to 13 years. This mini replica of the SF/SK083 Adults’ Tartan Lounge Pants features the same elasticated waistband and mock drawcord and you can snap them up in red/ navy check, navy/green check and white/pink check colourways.

To top it off, SF’s Larkwood brand has the really little ones covered too. The new LW083 Baby Tartan Trousers are coming in pre-season and are the perfect personalised gifting idea for winter. In red/navy check and white/pink check, and sizes from ages 0/6 months to 3/4 years, this full-length tartan trouser is super cute, advises the brand.