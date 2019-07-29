New loungewear for men, children and babies
Loungewear for all ages: SF and Larkwood have come together to complete the brands’ popular loungewear line-up. Launching ahead of the winter months, the SF082 Men’s Tartan Lounge Shorts, SM083 Kids’ Tartan Lounge Pants and LW083 Baby Tartan Trousers are exciting new additions to the tartan loungewear story.
Using cosy 100% cotton flannel, the new SF082 Men’s Tartan Shorts boast a loose fit, finishing just above the knee, and come in sizes XS-2XL. A fully elasticated waistband and mock white herringbone drawcord give the ultimate comfort for lounging with the added bonus of a back-patch pocket. “The hardest decision is which colour to choose: the navy/green check or red/navy check?” suggests SF.
The new children’s addition, SM083 Kids’ Tartan Trousers, are available to fit ages from 5/6 up to 13 years. This mini replica of the SF/SK083 Adults’ Tartan Lounge Pants features the same elasticated waistband and mock drawcord and you can snap them up in red/ navy check, navy/green check and white/pink check colourways.
To top it off, SF’s Larkwood brand has the really little ones covered too. The new LW083 Baby Tartan Trousers are coming in pre-season and are the perfect personalised gifting idea for winter. In red/navy check and white/pink check, and sizes from ages 0/6 months to 3/4 years, this full-length tartan trouser is super cute, advises the brand.
SF styles are completed with tear-out labels for easy re-branding, while the Larkwood style is tag- free, with a size pip in the back waistband. “The options are endless: mix and match the styles with tops from our range for the ultimate twinning vibe,” say the rands.
www.sf-clothing.com
www.larkwoodclothing.com