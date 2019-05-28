Mimaki Engineering has revealed that it will hold the first global showing of a new hybrid digital textile printer at Itma 2019 in June.

The new printer features both direct-to-textile and direct-to-transfer capabilities, and also allows multiple sets of ink to be loaded simultaneously to support “increased fabric range versatility and maximum product variety”, says Mimaki.

Danna Drion, marketing manager of EMEA at Mimaki Europe, said: “As a pioneer in textile printing, this industry has always been in our company’s DNA and we are excited to show our extensive textile portfolio at Itma 2019.

“The potential of digital printing in textiles is clearly evident, and we aim to provide the technology to enable our customers to take full advantage of it and grow profitably.”

Mimaki will also preview its new TA Job Controller software, which can be used on all Mimaki textile printers, including the Tiger Pro Series and the Rimslow TR Series, and is specifically designed for textile production environments. The new software enables users to connect one-on-one to the RIP and other devices for an automated workflow from design to pre-print, print and post print processes.

Dutch retail fashion designer Tessa Koops will be demonstrating Mimaki’s digital print technology at Itma for its use within the fashion industry. The event will be held on 20-26 June 2019 at Fira de Barcelona, Spain.

www.mimakieurope.com