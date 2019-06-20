Mimaki has today launched a new hybrid digital textile printer in its TX300P range, said Hybrid Services, the exclusive UK and Ireland Mimaki distributor.

It is the first global demonstration of the new printer, which is an evolution of the Mimaki TX300P-1800 with the added capability of printing onto transfer paper, allowing smaller print service providers to offer a wide range of printing applications with just one system.

The new Mimaki model can be configured with three different ink combinations: textile pigment/direct sublimation; textile pigment/sublimation transfer; and direct sublimation/sublimation transfer. It also features interchangeable platens, the company explained: “When printing direct-to-textile, excess ink that penetrates through the fabric is drained by a platen with an ink-receiving ditch. This can quickly be swapped out for a vacuum platen, suitable for printing onto heat transfer paper.”

Ronald van den Broek, general manager of sales at EMEA, said: “The textile market is still relatively early-on in the adoption of digital printers, with most textiles being printed in the conventional way and a lot of large players dominating the market.

“With this new hybrid printer, Mimaki has provided an affordable solution that lowers the barriers to entry for smaller print providers. For larger volume production houses, the printer is valuable for smaller runs and the myriad benefits digital production provides.”

Ronald continued: “The features of this new hybrid printer will enable textile and garment manufacturers to achieve unparalleled flexibility and enhanced application opportunities for increased business growth.

“With this product Mimaki is effectively democratising accessibility to textile printing, and with solutions like this in the market, we expect to see improved growth of digital printing in textiles.”

The new hybrid printer also has a nozzle check unit, nozzle recovery system and an adjustable print head gap, and is compatible with the full range of Mimaki’s pre-treating, steaming and washing equipment.

Itma is held from 20-26 June in Barcelona, Spain.

www.hybridservices.co.uk