The Mimaki Tiger-1800B MkII won two awards at the annual European Digital Press Association (EDP) awards ceremony, held at Fespa 2019.
The printer received an award in the ‘Textile Printer Roll-to-Roll More than 100 sq m/h’ category, and in the ‘Pre- and Post-Press Treatment Solutions’ category for its Rimslow TR Series complete solution.
Bert Benckhuysen, product manager for Mimaki Europe, said: “We’re delighted that our Tiger-1800B MkII came first in two categories during such a prestigious awards ceremony. To be recognised for the fact that we listen closely to the needs of the market and constantly work to improve our products for customers, affirms our position as a strong force within digital textile printing.
The Tiger-1800B MkII can be used for both direct-to-textile and sublimation transfer
“The Mimaki TR Series is all about increasing productivity and cutting costs throughout the whole digital textile printing process. Providing an entire workflow solution instead of a stand-alone product enables us to offer a much more stable and reliable production line. This enables increased uptime and allows our customers to focus on designing products that make them stand out in the crowd”.
The Tiger-1800B MkII is a high-volume textile printer for direct printing or paper transfer with a print speed of up to 385sq m/h. It is capable of printing at up to 1,200 x 1,200dpi and features the Mimaki Advanced Pass System (MAPS), which is said to prevent banding and colour-shifting during the printing process by spreading the edge of each pass to create a gradient. The Nozzle Recovery System (NRS) enables the printer to replace nozzles without stopping production.
Brett Newman, the chief operations manager of the UK and Ireland Mimaki distributor, Hybrid Services, added: “To receive a pair of awards for the Tiger-1800B MkII confirms the printer’s status in the textile sector. Offering unrivalled production opportunities, it’s ideally suited to supporting the drive to manufacture printed textiles more locally and we’re delighted with the response from the European Digital Press Association”.