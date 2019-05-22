“The Mimaki TR Series is all about increasing productivity and cutting costs throughout the whole digital textile printing process. Providing an entire workflow solution instead of a stand-alone product enables us to offer a much more stable and reliable production line. This enables increased uptime and allows our customers to focus on designing products that make them stand out in the crowd”.

The Tiger-1800B MkII is a high-volume textile printer for direct printing or paper transfer with a print speed of up to 385sq m/h. It is capable of printing at up to 1,200 x 1,200dpi and features the Mimaki Advanced Pass System (MAPS), which is said to prevent banding and colour-shifting during the printing process by spreading the edge of each pass to create a gradient. The Nozzle Recovery System (NRS) enables the printer to replace nozzles without stopping production.

Brett Newman, the chief operations manager of the UK and Ireland Mimaki distributor, Hybrid Services, added: “To receive a pair of awards for the Tiger-1800B MkII confirms the printer’s status in the textile sector. Offering unrivalled production opportunities, it’s ideally suited to supporting the drive to manufacture printed textiles more locally and we’re delighted with the response from the European Digital Press Association”.

www.hybridservices.co.uk