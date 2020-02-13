Mimaki Europe has announced its new hybrid digital textile printer will headline the company’s product line-up at Fespa Global Print Expo 2020.

An evolution of Mimaki’s Tx300P-1800 digital textile printer, the new Tx300P-1800 MkII is said to enable both direct-to-textile and sublimation transfer printing through its interchangeable platens. It’s also designed to facilitate either a traditional one-way ink set, configured with any one of five ink types, as well as three different ink combinations: textile pigment/direct sublimation, textile pigment/sublimation transfer and direct sublimation/sublimation transfer.

Hybrid Services, exclusive Mimaki distributor for the UK and Ireland: commented: “When printing direct-to-textile, excess ink penetrating through the fabric is drained by a platen with an ink-receiving channel. When printing on heat transfer paper, however, this platen can be quickly and easily exchanged for a vacuum platen needed for paper printing – without the need for service engineers.

“The capability to fulfil diverse applications, from fashion textiles to interior fabrics and wallpaper, within one system makes the printer an ideal entry-level solution. It affords both smaller print service providers and large volume production houses all of the well-known benefits of digital print technology, including more cost-effective short runs and faster turnarounds – benefits that make this technology ideal for sampling.”

The hybrid printer also features a nozzle check unit, which is said to provide uninterrupted printing and minimise downtime, as well as a MAPS4 system to reduce banding, and a new ‘high head gap’ print-head to ensure accurate ink droplet placement.

Danna Drion, senior marketing manager at Mimaki EMEA, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Tx300P-1800 MkII to Fespa this year to show customers exactly how game-changing it can be for their businesses.

“With the introduction of this new hybrid printer, we are not only delivering an affordable, streamlined single-system solution for printing on both paper and textile, but we are also providing print service providers with the versatility to continue exploring different substrates and applications as they grow their businesses into the future.

“We anticipate a very bright future for digital printing in the textile industry and have no doubt that our new printer, at the cutting edge of this sector, will have a role in realising this transition.”

Brett Newman, chief operations manager at Hybrid Services, added: “The latest version of Mimaki’s Tx300P is destined to be another popular model for our market. Its inbuilt flexibility opens up more opportunities to deliver a range of products, respond faster to customer demand and operate at speed and high quality.”

Mimaki will be on stand 7-C20 at Fespa Global Print Expo 2020, which will be held from 24-27 March at the IFEMA in Feria de Madrid, Spain.

