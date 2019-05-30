The number of children’s imprint styles is rapidly growing as the indie kidswear brands continue to flourish. We round-up all the options from sublimation-ready tees to warm hoodies via trucker caps in this month’s showcase
Ralawise: Babybugz Baby Rocks Denim Dungarees
New to the Babybugz range, the Baby Rocks Denim Dungarees (BZ056) is a soft yet durable all-in- one that promises optimum comfort. Made from 100% organic cotton with jean-style stitching, the dungarees feature straps with adjustable popper fasteners, popper side fasteners and a tear-away label. Ideal for decoration, they are available in sizes 3/6 to 18/24 months.
Mantis World: Kids Breton T
There is nothing better than a striped T-shirt that feels as good as it looks, says Mantis World. Inspired by the traditional, timeless nautical top, the new Kids Breton T (MK84) combines “fashionable kidswear with much in-demand sustainability,” explains the brand. Made from 200gsm, 100% organic cotton, the tee has a tear- away label and is available in a white/ navy colourway. Matching baby and adult styles are available.
Roly: Kids Juve Sports Set
The new Juve Sports Set (CJ0525) from Roly gives kids the freedom to change their team colours at will. Offering two crew-neck shirts in opposing colours with semi-raglan sleeves, the unisex sports kit also includes shorts with an elasticated waistband and inner drawstring. Made from a breathable, 100% polyester fabric, it’s available in nine colourways in various sizes from 4-16 years.
Spiro: Junior Performance Aircool Tee
The new Junior Performance Aircool Tee (S287J) is ideal for school sports teams. Made from 100% polyester eye bird mesh with HighTec stretch, this lightweight, quick-dry tee promises breathability and “brilliant shape retention for maximum movement”. Made for easy rebranding and suitable for all forms of decoration, it’s available in 10 colours in sizes 3/4 to 9/10 years.
Just Hoods by AWDis: Kids Sports Polyester Hoodie
Just Hoods has expanded its kids’ range with the addition of the Kids Sports Polyester Hoodie (JH006J), following the popularity of this style in the adults’ range. This sporty new hoodie is constructed from brushed- back polyester and features set-in sleeves and a double-fabric hood. It’s available in jet black, Oxford navy and royal blue in sizes XS-XL.
Fruit of the Loom: Kids Iconic T
New for 2019, the Kids Iconic T (61-023-0) is “designed for decoration so prints will be colourful, consistent and sharp every time”. Made from soft, 150gsm, 100% combed ringspun cotton, the crew neck T-shirt has a tailored fit and tear-away neck label. It’s available in sizes 3/4 to 14/15 years in 15 colours; a girls’ companion fit style (61-025-0) is also available.
American Apparel: Youth Short Sleeve T-Shirt
The new Youth Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2201W) is “sure to be a hit with children and wears well anywhere, any time of year”. Made from the brand’s signature single jersey fabric, the 100% ringspun cotton T-shirt’s soft, “super smooth and tight-knit” fabric makes it perfect for decoration. It features side seams for shape retention and to prevent twisting of the garment, and is available in five colours and junior sizes 8, 10 and 12.
R Activewear: Kids’ Vancouver Hoodie
The new Kids’ Vancouver Hoodie (TRF593) from R Activewear is great for layering up when there’s a chill in the air, says Regatta. “When kids are resting between training sessions and team tournaments, they can lift on the drawstring hoodie for extra protection from the cold, and rest their hands in the kangaroo- style pockets for warmth.” The quick-drying hoodie is made from a durable, brushed-back polyester fabric with ribbed cuffs and hem.
