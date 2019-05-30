American Apparel: Youth Short Sleeve T-Shirt

The new Youth Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2201W) is “sure to be a hit with children and wears well anywhere, any time of year”. Made from the brand’s signature single jersey fabric, the 100% ringspun cotton T-shirt’s soft, “super smooth and tight-knit” fabric makes it perfect for decoration. It features side seams for shape retention and to prevent twisting of the garment, and is available in five colours and junior sizes 8, 10 and 12.

