This month we look at the latest brandable polos, from retail-ready styles to durable workwear designs
Sunset Woman Polo from James Harvest Sportswear
New for 2019, the Sunset Woman Polo (2125034) from James Harvest Sportswear is made from 95% ringspun combed cotton/5% Lycra and has a stretch quality for increased flexibility. It features chest pleats for a better fit and a three-button placket, and is available in eight colours in sizes XS-2XL. A men’s companion style in both regular (2135033) and modern (2125034) fits is also available.
Cooltex Plus Polo from Kustom Kit
The new Cooltex Plus Polo (KK444) offers “unparalleled breathability and excellent moisture-wicking capability”, says Kustom Kit. Made from a “unique weave” of 100% polyester piqué fabric, it’s available in eight colours in sizes XS-4XL. Also new from the brand is the durable 50% polyester/50% cotton Workforce Polo (KK422/KK722), which promises “maximum comfort and superior wash performance up to 60oC”.
TuffStuff Elite Polo Shirt from Castle Clothing
Get ready for summer with the new TuffStuff Elite Polo Shirt (131), says Castle Clothing, “a great workwear item that will keep you moisture free in warm conditions”. Made from 170gsm, 100% polyester, the lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking polo shirt features a quick-drying fabric that promises excellent colour retention and has two-tone styling down its sides. It’s available in three colourways in sizes S-2XL.
Tipped Polo from Mantis World
The new Tipped Polos for him and her (M191/M192) from Mantis World show that sustainability is no barrier to style, says the brand. Made from a smooth, 100% organic cotton micro-piqué fabric, it has coconut- shell buttons rather than the standard plastic ones and tear-off labels for easy personalisation. The women’s style has a boxier, looser and slightly shorter fit “that’s reflective of the new breed of retail polo whilst avoiding any of those fast fashion, one-season wonder fixes”.
Performance Aircool Polo from Spiro
The new Performance Aircool Polo (S288X) from Spiro is a breathable, quick- dry and easy-to-wear addition to its Impact range. Made from air-dry, soft mesh fabric with HighTec stretch for shape retention, the polo shirt is ideal for water-based ink as well as transfers, direct print and embroidery. It is tag free for easy rebranding and available in 11 colours in sizes 2XS-5XL.
HD Raglan Polo from Russell
New for 2019, the Russell HD Raglan Polo (565M) has a modern fashion fit with “perfectly fitting raglan sleeves”. Made from a single jersey polycotton blend, it features a three-button placket with contrast buttons, contrasting neck tape with decorative stitching, a removable neck label and side vents. It’s available in five colours in sizes XS-3XL. Also new is the Tailored Stretch Polo (567M).
Cool Stand Collar Sports Polo from Just Cool by AWDis
The new Cool Stand Collar Sports Polo (JC044) from Just Cool by AWDis works to keep wearers dry whether on the court, course or field. Made from a moisture- wicking, quick-dry fabric, the stylish polo features a scooped hem at the back and contrast details at the collar and cuffs. It’s available in six colours in sizes S-2XL.
Iconic Polo from Fruit of the Loom
New for 2019, the Iconic Polo (63- 044-0) is effortlessly stylish, says from Fruit of the Loom. Made from 100% ringspun cotton, it has a slim fashion fit and features a three-button placket, self-coloured pearlised buttons, side vents and a tear- away label. Also new is the 65/35 Tailored Fit Polo (63-042-0), which promises a sharp, fitted look.
