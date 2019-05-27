Tipped Polo from Mantis World

The new Tipped Polos for him and her (M191/M192) from Mantis World show that sustainability is no barrier to style, says the brand. Made from a smooth, 100% organic cotton micro-piqué fabric, it has coconut- shell buttons rather than the standard plastic ones and tear-off labels for easy personalisation. The women’s style has a boxier, looser and slightly shorter fit “that’s reflective of the new breed of retail polo whilst avoiding any of those fast fashion, one-season wonder fixes”.

www.mantisworld.com