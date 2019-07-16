The Moda trade show has announced the line up of speakers for its programme of talks addressing the issues affecting UK fashion.

Kicking off the event is Amy Hobson of SocialB with her â€˜Five social media tips for fashion & accessories retailersâ€™. She is followed by Jacynth Bassett, founder of The-Bias-Cut.com, who will be discussing the significance of fashion and style for every age group.Â Fashion consultant Elizabeth Stiles offers advice in â€˜How to start your fashion brand in 5 stepsâ€™, and Unique Style Platform will then deliver an in-depth presentation on key looks and attitudes which will impact the market for spring/summer 20.

Other speakers include young British fashion designer Rhys Ellis, who will put the spotlight on environmental fashion in action; Frogspark managing director Rob Twell, discussing the impact of SEO; Sam Hunt from Hunted brands with Claire Burrows, founder of Air & Grace Footwear and Justin Morgan, managing director of HB Shoes, spotlighting the priorities and opportunities facing the footwear industry; and Joy Gregory, founder of Style Bible, on how brands can drive e-commerce growth on Amazon, along with Alec Burns, lead Amazon strategist at Fluid Digital. In addition, the Moda Directions and Moda Woman catwalk shows will show trends for the SS2020 season.

The next edition of Moda runs from 4-6 August, 2019, at the NEC Birmingham.Â

www.moda-uk.co.uk