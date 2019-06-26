The organisers of the Print & Stitch shows have reported that the Leeds event in May attracted more than 100 visitors.

The regional trade show, which is now in its third year and has new opening hours of 10am until 7pm, is hosted by 10 UK suppliers, covering all things relating to garment decoration, apparel, e-commerce and promotional products.

Locations for the remaining show in 2019 are: Watford on 26 June, Croydon on 11 July, Bristol on 17 October and Nottingham on 7 November.

All events are free to attend with light refreshments and free parking available; exhibitors include Stocks, TheMagicTouch, Ralawise, BTC Activewear, Madeira, Wilcom, Beechfield Brands, Deco Network, Yoko and Glenway Awards.

www.printandstitch.org