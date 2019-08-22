ASBCI (Association of Suppliers to the British Clothing Industry) has announced that childrenswear specialist Deborah Sharpe from M&S will join the supply chain experts and risk assessment consultants at the association’s September technical seminar discussing strategies to ensure product safety and compliance, and what to do when something goes wrong.

Other speakers include industry consultant Geraldine Cosh, will expand on risk assessment for childrenswear, while keynote speaker Sheikh Minhazuddin, TÃœV SÃœDâ€™s deputy general manager and head of R&D, will look at product safety regulation and standards, along with trends for product failures and recalls, and regulatory updates. Geoffrey Willis, international senior apparel industry specialist from Trigon, will focus on the key aim of fashion brands: producing the right product at the right time and the right cost.

The seminar will take place at Eastwood Hall, Nottingham,on Thursday 26 September 2019. Places can be booked via the ASBCI website.

