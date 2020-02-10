Love her or loathe her, the fact that US model and media personality Kendall Jenner was snapped recently with this issue’s decorated product of the month means that demand for the My Pliage Signature tote from Longchamp – and personalised totes generally – is guaranteed to rocket. And not only has it got solid celeb endorsement, it’s made from 100% recycled polyester, making it a great eco-choice as well. Very 2020.

The customisable shoulder bag is available in three sizes in a choice of 15 colours, and features either two or three capital letters of the purchaser’s choice, which are applied using an “eco-friendly, water-free, transfer printing process”. Customers can also select which leather trim they’d like – black, brown or white – and the press stud on the flap comes in a choice of 14 colours.

www.longchamp.com